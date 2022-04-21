Witness the amazing action at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa featuring a US$2,000,000 prize pool!

Free Fire’s most iconic offline tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS), returns in May! The highly-anticipated event will be held in Singapore for the second year running. Taking place off Singapore’s southern coast, Sentosa, the FFWS 2022 Sentosa is slated to provide a thrilling viewing experience to fans and players from 14 May as teams gather to compete for a slice of the US$2,000,000 prize pool.

Witness the amazing action at the FFWS 2022 Sentosa

Fierce competitions have been held worldwide in the months leading up to the FFWS. Now the top teams and players have found themselves a step closer to clinching the coveted title of the world’s best. In this year’s World Series, the spotlight will be on those players who have ploughed through the competition and earned their rightful place at the FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

The theme for the FFWS 2022 Sentosa, “Heroes Arise,” embodies the hard work, tenacity, and courage required to reach the summit of success. With its visually striking FFWS trophy backlit by a spotlight, the FFWS 2022 Sentosa banner depicts the recognition and moment of triumph that the crowned champions of FFWS 2022 Sentosa will come to experience. The sunset in the background also represents coastal Singapore, where the FFWS 2022 Sentosa will be held.

Watch the FFWS 2022 Sentosa preheat trailer on YouTube to get a glimpse of the hallmark event.

Gathering of the world’s best

The FFWS 2022 Sentosa will gather 18 of the world’s best teams and players across 11 regions in the quest to become Free Fire world champions. The Play-ins will begin on 14 May, with 10 teams vying for a spot at the Finals the following week. The top 4 teams from the Play-ins will join the top 8 seeded teams, making 12 finalists for the Free Fire world championship.

The teams will battle over 6 rounds – across 3 maps – to be the last one standing, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.

Teams participating in the FFWS 2022 Sentosa Play-ins :

Fuego (NA)

House of Blood (PK)

LGDS (TW)

Vivo Keyd (BR)

Echo Esports (ID)

V-Gaming (VN)

Ignis Esports (LATAM)

Todak (MCP 1 )

) All Stars Esports (MENA 2 )

) Attack All Around (TH)

Live action from wherever you are

The FFWS 2022 Sentosa Play-ins and Finals will both be broadcast live on Free Fire’s official YouTube channels. Fans can catch the action wherever they are!

Stay tuned for the latest FFWS 2022 Sentosa updates on Free Fire’s official Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.