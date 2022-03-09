Women make more video/voice calls on Skype than men

According to PTA, women in both rural and urban regions make 5% more video/voice calls on Skype than males.

Because of their low literacy rate, women preferred to choose online platforms for video/voice calls according to the PTA’s annual report released on Tuesday.

Only 52% of Pakistan’s adult female population possesses a mobile phone, while only 21% of Pakistani women use mobile internet. These percentages are far higher in our next-door neighbor India, where 67 percent of women possess mobile phones and 30 percent utilize mobile internet, respectively.

Why women are more active on Social media apps?

For commercial purposes, women use social media less than men, but they use it to disclose more personal information, disclosing more about their personal life. Women are more expressive, loud, and ready to contribute than males. To put it another way, women are biologically inclined to social networking.

According to the PTA, despite being aware of the internet’s potential advantages, women in Pakistan are unable to utilise it owing to a lack of literacy, poor ICT skills, and low cost, in addition to being financially reliant members of their families.

Women’s lack of access to economic possibilities that might otherwise be open to them can be hampered by their lack of mobile phone ownership and internet usage.

On Tuesday, in honour of International Women’s Day, Jazz announced its intention to increase the share of female mobile broadband subscribers by 8% by the year 2023.