Free PTA DIRBS Registeration Each Time You Visit Pakistan Learn how you can Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2022

Since the launch of the DIRBS system back in 2018, we have seen many changes made to the overall system and its policies. At first, overseas Pakistanis could register the first smartphone that they brought into Pakistan “free of cost,“ but that system didn’t last for long as it was extremely misused.

Currently, overseas Pakistanis are allowed to use their phones for 60 days after they insert a local SIM in them. Thereafter, the phone will only work here if the tax for registration of the device with PTA is paid. We know that mobile taxes have gone extremely high, and that isn’t fair to those who travel back to the country and have trouble using their own mobile phones without paying taxes.

Now, the government is expected to propose a new incentive for Pakistanis living abroad to use their imported mobile phones in the country. This new system hasn’t been initiated yet, and we’ll let you know when it does.

What Will be changed?

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have completed the development of a new integrated system to provide overseas Pakistanis with 120 days’ usage of their imported mobile phones.

How Will This System Work?

The PTA, FIA, and FBR would exchange immigration data, which would be linked to the FIA’s passenger entry and exit records. Starting with the immigration staff, they would enter the data of incoming passengers (which would include both Pakistanis and foreigners) who wish to register and then use their phones for a 120-day period.

The FIA will verify that the passenger came into Pakistan and will activate his phone through data integration.

Will the phone work the next time you plan to visit Pakistan?

Yes, and that truly is a relief in my opinion. Currently, after using the phone for 60 days, travelers aren’t able to use the same phone the next time they visit Pakistan.

With this system, if an overseas Pakistani return to Pakistan on a regular basis, he can reactivate the same phone/SIM number using immigration data.

The new approach requires overseas Pakistanis to register one phone number. Foreigners may also register their phones using their passport numbers. Each individual may register one number, which is connected to their SIM. For a period of 120 days, he may use the same phone and reactivate the same number each time he visits Pakistan.

If an overseas Pakistani or foreigner leaves the country before 120 days, the immigration system immediately enters their data and disables their phone.

Stay tuned for more updates on mobile phone import taxes / DIRBS.