PTCL ‘SHOQ’ to stream ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with Ad Free Experience

In line with its commitment to enhance user experience, PTCL is bringing advertisement-free live streaming of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on its OTT platform ‘SHOQ’. Through this feature, Pakistani fans will be able to enjoy a high quality and uninterrupted viewing experience in full High Definition (HD).

PTCL SHOQ is transforming the match viewing experience for the passionate cricket fans by bringing an uninterrupted relay of the on-ground action and commentary without ads. Viewers will also be able to watch the side action, such as field placements and exchanges between players, that takes place during the ad breaks.

The platform is available to all data users with any smartphone or data network, so that everyone can enjoy an uninterrupted ad-free cricket viewing experience on their android TVs or digital device of their choice for the first time in the country. SHOQ app is available on Google Play and App Store for mobile devices while it can also be accessed on the Web.

Users can simply download the SHOQ app or access it on the Web, subscribe to the service and start streaming. While SHOQ delivers high-quality content and streaming experience, its prices are rather affordable. Depending upon their convenience, users may choose between Daily, Weekly and Monthly Lite packages, which cost PKR 08, PKR 42 and PKR 120 respectively. Payments can be made through multiple platforms including Ufone 4G recharge, Easypaisa and Visa cards. The subscription can also be availed as part of certain Ufone 4G Data Bundles & PTCL Quadplay bundles, which delivers added convenience for PTCL and Ufone 4G customers.

Apart from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches, SHOQ provides access to a large and diverse assortment of media and entertainment content, blockbuster movies and seasons from major Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros, Paramount, and 20th Century FOX, amongst others. It also hosts one hundred most watched local and international live TV channels, Pakistani movies and originals to cater to the entertainment needs of the entire family.

