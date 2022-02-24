Xiaomi 12 Lite Leaked Renders Reveal Triple Camera Setup

Xiaomi is one of the most versatile manufacturers when it comes to smartphones. Just recently the company has come up with Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X, and now the new leaks have revealed that it is all set to come up with another device in the coming months. Though we were expecting the Chinese Manufacturer to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra but a new leak has revealed that Xiaomi 12 Lite is lined up for the release. Xiaomi 12 Lite Leaked Renders have given us an overview of the features that will be carried by the device.

This device is a successor of Mi 11 Lite and we have come to know some of the renders and information of the device, thanks to the leaks. Other than this, a report has surfaced on Xiaomiui that revealed the device to carry the codename “taoyao” and internal designation “l9”.This can be compared to the Xiaomi 12 Pro that is codenamed 12 with reference to its worth.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Leaked Renders

According to the leaked specifications, Xiaomi 12 Lite will have a 6.55-inch curved FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED. The leaked renders showcase the multiple traits that are somewhat the same as Xiaomi Civi, launched in China some months back. The design of this upcoming lighter version is also almost the same.

Xiaomi 12 Lite could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+. As far as the camera is concerned, the device has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64MP main shooter with a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. The other two cameras are not specified u but one will definitely be the ultrawide-angle shooter and the other a macro shooter. None of them will have OIS.

Other than this there are no details regarding the features of the device. So, let’s wait and watch!

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Series Debuts With Watch S1 and TWS Earphones 3