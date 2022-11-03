Xiaomi 12S Ultra to have a full size Leica camera lens

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is used to develop a new concept phone that can pair a full-size Leica lens with a 1-inch camera sensor. Xiaomi has begun to tease the new concept on its social media channels. A video demonstrates how things may play out.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept has an M-mount attachment, M-lenses from Canon and Sigma should potentially operate as well. The phone also boasts two one-inch camera sensors and software capabilities like as focus peaking, zebra lines, and a histogram.

The Xiaomi’s new concept phone 12S Ultra Concept is equipped with a Leica 35mm lens

This design, according to Xiaomi, would allow photographers to shoot 10-bit RAW photographs, with enhancements to the built-in camera software allowing for different fine-tuning options.

In recent years, smartphone cameras have made great progress by utilising computational photography to overcome their relatively limited sensor and lens technology. Instead of the software-based backdrop blurring techniques present in most smartphones, upgrading to a full-size camera lens transforms the smartphone into a “professional photo-making tool” with perks such as “genuine depth of focus.”

Unfortunately, it is doubtful that this will ever see the light of day, if only because the demand for it appears to be very tiny.