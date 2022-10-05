Xiaomi 12T Pro Launches with 200MP camera, 12T Gets a 108MP cam

Xiaomi launches the 12T series which includes a vanilla 12T and 12T Pro. As usual, the T-series is its own thing rather than a sequel or upgrade to the Xiaomi 12 series. Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have come with an impressive camera, battery life and screen. So, let’s have a look at the key specs of both phones.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Lands with 200MP Main Camera

Xiaomi 12T Pro is the company’s first phone with a 200MP camera. It is built around the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, a 1/1.22” sensor with 0.64µm pixels, that can be binned to 1.28µm (4-in-1) or even 2.56µm (16-in-1) depending on lighting conditions and the user’s intentions.

There is no telephoto lens on board, but the high-resolution sensor natively supports 2x lossless digital zoom. It can also shoot 8K video and record HDR10+ footage. And it has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for longer exposures in the dark and more stable footage. It also comes with advanced features like eye-tracking and motion-tracking autofocus. The other two cameras are 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras.

Additionally, the phone has a 20MP selfie camera. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader. It has a 6.67” AMOLED panel with 1,220 x 2,712px resolution (20:9, 446ppi). It can run at 120Hz. Moreover, the phone uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, it comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the base version. You will also get 8/256GB and 12/256GB configurations. The phone is launching with Android 12 (MIUI 13).

Furthermore, the 12T Pro has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Other specs include stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC (in some regions). This is a dual-SIM phone with 5G connectivity.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available from October 13 through the official Xiaomi channels. The 8/128GB model will come with a €750 price tag. The 8/256GB will cost around €800 and you can also get the 12/256GB one for €850.

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T also offers some amazing specs including a camera, screen and battery. The phone has a 108MP main camera. The remaining cameras are the same as on the Pro, including the 8MP ultra wide (1/4”, 1.12µm, f/2.2 and 120°) and 2MP macro, plus the 20MP selfie camera (1/3.47”, 0.8µm, f/2.24 and 78° FoV).

It also has a 6.67” 20:9 AMOLED panel with 1220p+ resolution. Other specs include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC (in some regions), this is a dual-SIM phone with 5G connectivity.

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 8100-Ultra, which can be paired with 8/128GB or 8/256GB memory (LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, no 12GB RAM option). It runs Android 12 with MIUI 13. The phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging support.

The Xiaomi 12T will be available alongside the Pro on October 13 and it will be cheaper – €600 for an 8/128GB unit. The 8/256GB option can be yours for €650.

