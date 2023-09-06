Xiaomi 13T Pro: Exclusive Leak Reveals Launch Date & Full Specs

The Xiaomi 13T Pro, the company’s newest flagship smartphone, is almost ready to be released in a number of different international countries. The launch of the device in the EU may take place on September 26, despite initial rumors to the contrary. While everyone waits for the official confirmation, the rumor mill has already spread all of the specifics of its technical information.

Technical Specifications of Xiaomi 13T Pro

Chipset

The Xiaomi MI 13T Pro has been revealed to feature the cutting-edge Dimensity 9200 processor. This latest addition to Xiaomi’s impressive lineup promises to deliver exceptional performance and elevate the user experience to new heights. The Dimensity 9200 processor, nestled under the hood of the Xiaomi 13T Pro, is set to revolutionize the smartphone industry with its remarkable capabilities.

RAM & Memory

Designed to handle demanding tasks with ease, this powerful Introduces a remarkable new option for tech enthusiasts. This device now offers users the opportunity to select between two impressive RAM configurations. With a generous selection of either 12GB or an astounding 16GB of RAM, this device guarantees a seamless multitasking experience like never before. In the realm of storage, consumers are presented with a wide array of choices, spanning from a modest 256GB to an astonishing 1TB.

Display

The dazzling 1.5K OLED display that comes standard on the Xiaomi 13T Pro has a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness that reaches 2600 nits, and silky-smooth 2880Hz PWM dimming. The most recent iteration of the 5G Xiaomi mobile offers HDR 10+, which brings the colors closer to the way they seem in real life. This feature is ideal for individuals who strive for visual perfection.

Camera

The primary camera on this device is equipped with a strong 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 (f/1.9) sensor that also has optical image stabilization (OIS). In addition to that, it possesses a 50MP Omnivision OVSOD telephoto sensor and a 13MP Omnivision OV138 ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2. A one-of-a-kind 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 front camera is used for taking selfies.

Keep an eye out for more information, and be sure to note September 26 on your calendars for the global launch.

Battery and Charging Tech

It comes equipped with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, which will allow users to stay powered up throughout the day. The clincher, however, is that it is capable of charging at a lightning-fast 120W.

Colors

The design is similarly outstanding, and there are two color options that are gorgeous. Choose the Classic Black model, which has a tough glass back, or go for the Light Blue version, which has a sumptuous leather-like texture. Both of these models are available.

Durability

The Xiaomi 13T Pro proudly bears an IP68 certification, which protects it from water and dust, so there is no need to be concerned about its durability.

Final Wrap

In conclusion, the information about the launch of Xiaomi 13T Pro as well as its thorough specifications that have been leaked provide an intriguing sneak peek into what is expected to be a great smartphone release. Keep an eye out for the event’s official unveiling!

