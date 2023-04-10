Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world For its affordable products. We previously reported that the company is working on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But it seems like the company is eager to announce another smartphone very soon. Xiaomiui detected Xiaomi 13T Pro in IMEI Database along with some key specs. Let’s check out certain features of the Xiaomi 13T Pro together!
As the company has started working on Xiaomi 13T lineup, it will be the successor of the 12T series. We are hoping that the upcoming series will come with some improvement as compared to its predecessors.
Xiaomi 13T Pro Appears in IMEI Database Revealing Key Specs
Now Xiaomi 13T Pro appeared in IMEI Database and revealed some features. It will be powered by an outstanding MediaTek processor. Although the listing does not reveal the name of the chipset. But some reports are claiming that it could be the Dimensity 9200. It is also worth noting that. The Xiaomi 13T Pro will be sold in China as the Redmi K60 Ultra.
Xiaomi 13T Pro appeared as model number “23078PND5G“. Redmi K60 Ultra comes with model number “23078RKD5C” which is similar to Xiaomi 13T Pro. The numbers “2307” at the beginning of the IMEI number indicate that smartphones will launch in July 2023.
Anyhow, we will get more official information about the upcoming device in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for more updates.
