Xiaomi 14 Is Tipped to Boast A Larger Sensor In Main Camera

Xiaomi has been working on a new set of handsets for a long time now. Yes, I am talking about the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Series. Details and rumors have been trickling in for the upcoming Xiaomi 14. It has been quite clear from all the rumors that the phone is expected to keep its overall appearance however, it will bring several upgrades.

Xiaomi 14 Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

If we talk about the Xioami 14 Specs, then the most notable thing will be its processor. The handset will boast the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will apparently also have up to 1TB of storage. It is quite a big jump as the Xiaomi 13 topped out at 512GB. Based on the previous rumors, the vanilla variant will have a 4,860mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging (up from 4,500mAh 67/50W). The schematic of the upcoming Xiaomi Phone shows a typical design with a squarish camera island placed in the top left corner. However, it will be divided between four sensors this time, not three.

According to the latest reports, the main camera will get an even larger sensor – 50MP 1/1.28”, up from 50MP 1/1.49”. In addition to that, it will also have a “medium-telephoto” camera, probably with a standard lens like its predecessor. However, unlike Xiaomi 13, it may offer higher than 3.2x optical magnification. There have been no words regarding what the fourth sensor might be.

Xiaomi usually launches its flagship series right at the end of the year, in part to overlap with the first availability of the next Snapdragon 8 chip. Don’t worry at all as we’re still months away from the Xiaomi 14 launch. So, we will surely learn more about the series in the coming months.

