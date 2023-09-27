Xiaomi is diligently addressing the necessary legal requirements in preparation for the launch of its 14 series. The Xiaomi 14 Pro variant has recently obtained certification from the 3C (Chinese Compulsory Certification) authority. This certification, granted to the smartphone bearing the model number 23116PN5BC, confirms its compatibility with 120W wired charging, mirroring the capabilities of its two predecessors.

Securing 3C certification signifies that the phone has successfully passed mandatory testing. The phone marks a significant step towards its imminent release into the market.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Certified with 120W Charging Support

In earlier reports, it was revealed that the Xiaomi 14 will be equipped with 90W charging, an improvement over the preceding 13 series. Interestingly, Xiaomi has opted to maintain the 120W charging capability for the Pro variant. It demonstrates its commitment to delivering fast charging solutions to its users.

Anticipated for a November debut, the Xiaomi 14 series will coincide with the unveiling of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The company will most likely launch its Xiaomi 14 series on October 24. This strategic timing aligns with China’s Singles’ Day. A major shopping holiday occurs on November 11, which Xiaomi aims to capitalize on by ensuring their flagship devices are available for consumers during this peak spending period.

While a domestic launch is imminent, international availability may take a bit longer. Historically, Xiaomi’s previous series took over two months to transition from a local to a global release. We also anticipate a similar timeline for the 14 lineup.