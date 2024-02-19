Xiaomi 14 Ultra Camera Specs Revealed

Xiaomi has been teasing the arrival of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra for many weeks. The Ultra variant of the Xiaomi 14 series is anticipated to debut globally at MWC 2024 event. Recently, Xiaomi dished out the first official look of the phone while also confirming a few more details. Let’s dig into it. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Renders

Company co-founder and CEO Lei Jun posted the Xiaomi 14 Ultra official renders on social media. It is worth mentioning that these renders are largely in line with previously leaked images. Let’s have a look at them:

The images reveal a phone available in black or white/silver color options. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra also seems to boast pleather back instead of a glass rear cover. It is quite clear from the images that the handset will come with a metallic frame and an Oreo-style camera housing containing four cameras (including a periscope camera).

According to previous rumors, the smartphone is tipped to pack a flat screen instead of a curved display. However, Xiaomi revealed on Weibo that the smartphone will come with a “slightly” curved screen. An accompanying image (seen above) indicates that this seems more like a 2.5D screen. We are still not sure about the display yet. Let’s wait until more info pops up.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Camera Specs Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi also shed light on the camera system via its Weibo account. As per camera details, the handset is tipped to boast a 50MP LYT-900 main camera (one-inch). It will reportedly pack a variable aperture capable of opening as wide as f/1.63. Furthermore, the company revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will pack a 3.2x 50MP camera and a 5x 50MP periscope camera. Both cameras will use an IMX858 sensor. They will have wide apertures for telephoto cameras, namely f/1.8 and f/2.6 apertures, respectively.

Reports claim that the periscope camera’s aperture will be an improvement over the f/3.0 aperture seen in its predecessor. It will also be wider than the Samsung S24 Ultra‘s 5x camera (f/3.4). So, we’re hoping for improved low-light image quality at 5x as compared to the Samsung phone. Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to debut globally on February 25 in Barcelona. However, the company revealed on Weibo that the Chinese launch will take place on February 22. So, the wait is almost over! Brace yourselves Xiaomi fans if you people are looking for a great camera phone.