Xiaomi Cars on way: Is it true?

A few months back, we came across some leaks revealing that Xiaomi is working on bringing its electric cars to the market. The news was some what difficult to trust and the company also had not officially announced anything regarding it. Xiaomi cars were surprising for all of us since the company was previously operating in order domains including mobile devices and its accessories.

Now we have come across a leaked images of the front and back designs of the bumper having Telsa Model 3 kind of headlights.

Leaked Xiaomi car schematics

When these images started surfacing on internet, Xiaomi’s general manager of the PR department clarified the air behind these leaked images . He revealed that these image are from an early stage of the car’s development. He further added that this design is taken from the draft document that was in the bidding process and its is BAIC Molding however, company produces plastic exterior parts for the automotive industry in China.

From this statement, we can analyze that the plastic exterior that we have seen in the picture is not true which means Xiaomi first electric vehicle will look differently.

Xiaomi Electric car will enter the mass production in 2024 which means the car would be in final stages of development. Since the air is clear now, we expect to get more details of the Xiaomi upcoming car.

