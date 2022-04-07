Xiaomi Fan Festival – Uplifting and giving back to the fans

Xiaomi believes in making tech accessible for everyone, with their motto being ‘Innovation for everyone’ and they’ve been true to what they claim! Bringing tech marvels in the local market at unmatchable rates with launch dates side by side the global launch. Not just bringing innovation but being vigilant and time sensitive about it.

Like every year, this year too Xiaomi brings Xiaomi Fan Festival – to celebrate their 11th anniversary in the local Pakistani market and uplift/give back to the fans which have been loyal through this journey. Exclusive bundle deals and some crazy discounts which are sure to make one want to shop something! Offering discounts upto 40% and amazing bundle deals that Mi fans can exclusively avail during the festival.

Staying true to their vision of making tech accessible for everyone at affordable prices, Xiaomi is starting an exclusive loyalty program which allows you to avail multiple rewards and numerous discounts with the Mi Fan card. Sign up for the fan card now to avail discounts and become a Mi fan!

This and much more discount and bundle deals are up for grabs, check out the website (https://bit.ly/ffx_mi) and shop some tech marvels for yourself and loved ones