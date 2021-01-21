Xiaomi Launches Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Processors

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the new Mi Notebook 14 with the powerful 10th generation of Intel Core i5 processors and a built-in webcam in the top bezel. The Mi Notebook 14, as expected, has a screen size of 14 inches with a resolution of 1080p and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

In terms of memory space, the device arrives with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For a better experience, the Mi Notebook 14 is equipped with Intel UHD 620 Graphics. There are few other variants of this device that bring 512GB ROM along with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. However, the other variants are comparatively expensive. Now if we talk about the battery power, the device has a reasonable 46Wh battery, though, we can’t make any claims about the battery life as yet.

The bezels surrounding the display are thicker as compared to some of the other notebooks of this series since the Notebook 14 has a built-in webcam in the top bezel. The overall weight of the laptop is equal to 1.5kg and is only 18mm thick.

For connectivity, you users will get WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a total of three USB A ports, an HDMI port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi Notebook 14 is up for sale for $600 and $680 depending on the variant you select.

You all must be surprised after seeing the specifications of the new Mi notebook as earlier some of the Mi notebooks came without webcams, but with study and work from home becoming a norm, the company has decided to change things around.