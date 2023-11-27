Xiaomi Unveils Few Exciting Specs of Redmi Watch 4 Near the Launch

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 is anticipated to be a stylish and feature-rich device. To provide users with a better idea, the company released more details regarding the technical specifications of the watch for the first time through Weibo. The details are related to the case, display, and straps.

Once again, Xiaomi informed that this will be the first Redmi smartwatch equipped with a metal casing, which is aimed at offering a high-quality feel. As you can see in the image, the metal crown, located at the side bezel, will likely enable navigation through menus. It can also act as a strong advertising point for the Watch 4.

Display Specs:

The Redmi Watch 4 will arrive with a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a brightness of 600 cd/m², which is certainly a standard for smartwatches. However, the company has not yet commented on the resolution.

Multiple customization options:

The Redmi Watch 4 has multiple customizable options. There are different straps available, and these can be changed through a quick-release system. In addition, there are more than 100 exciting watch faces to choose from.

Launch date of Redmi Watch 4:

According to the sources, the Redmi Watch 4 will be launched on Wednesday, November 29.

Probable Price:

There is no official word from the company regarding the price of the new watch. The Redmi Watch 3 is available at Amazon for $109.99. Therefore, it’s improbable that the upcoming watch will be any cheaper. Moreover, it’s also not confirmed whether a cheaper active version of the new watch will be released on the market like its predecessor.

