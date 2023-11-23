The Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are incredible devices with recently launched features that are currently accessible worldwide. If you wish to import and use the Redmi 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in Pakistan, you must pay PTA tax. The purpose of the PTA tax is to register your phone for use within Pakistan. Please note that the tax mentioned below needs to be paid within 30 days of enrolling for a PTA passport. On the other hand, you have sixty days to apply for a PTA ID card. You can use it with any local network in Pakistan if you import it and register with PTA.

PTA Tax on Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Mobile PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Redmi Note 13 17,000 22,000 Redmi Note 13 Pro 23,000 28,000 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 32,000 39,500

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Suggestion To FBR

A great number of individuals have discovered unlawful methods to use their mobile devices without registering with the PTA. It has been seen that most people are not willing to pay the enormous amounts of taxes that are imposed on them. Utilize our PTA Mobile Phone Taxes Calculator to determine the taxes that are applicable to all of the most recent smartphones.

The FBR should reduce the taxes on CNIC to a maximum of PKR 50,000 on the most costly smartphones since this is something that we strongly believe in and recommend. In addition, it will make it possible for people who use smartphones to legally pay the tax and prevent them from using smartphones without paying the PTA tax. Imported for Personal Use Only!