Xiaomi Unveils Redmi 13C: A Powerhouse for Gen Z’s Creativity

Xiaomi today announced the all-new Redmi 13C, offering outstanding entertainment and photographic experiences to satisfy the creative needs of Gen Z. Redmi 13C powers up your photographic experiences to satisfy all your social media needs with its impressive hardware and software enhancements. It features an enhanced 50MP AI triple camera and an upgraded 8MP front camera that ensures perfect portraits and selfies even in low-light conditions and delivers a remarkable 34.9% improved capture speed while using night mode, for both low-light shoots and video capture. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, Redmi 13C delivers a smoother performance, ideal for gaming and video viewing. Expandable storage of up to 1TB and featuring a Dual SIM and a microSD slot for more versatile functionality, perfect for storing a library of movie files or favorite games. To ensure ease of viewing comfort, Redmi 13C is equipped with eye protection including an LCD display with DC dimming that effectively enhances eye care and minimizes fatigue during extended viewing sessions. The device has also received dual professional eye care certifications from TÜV, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Market Availability

Redmi 13C is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Redmi 13C has 2 variants available.

Variant 4+128GB. Price is 29,999.

Variant 6+128GB. Price is 32,999.

Device Specifications

Specifications Redmi 13C Display 6.74″ 90 Hz Display Rear Camera 50MP AI Triple Camera Front Camera 8MP camera Battery 5000mAh (typ) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 processor Color Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Clover Green and Glacier White

