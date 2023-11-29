PTA Taxes on All Xiaomi Phones (Latest Mi Phones)
Xiaomi smartphones have different PTA taxes with regard to their price. You can easily find taxes on all the latest Xiaomi phones down below. It should be noted here that all of these taxes are updated on a regular basis and have only been provided by PhoneWorld since the beginning of DIRBS.
PTA Tax on Xiaomi Smartphones
|Xiaomi Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|Xiaomi 13T Pro
|PKR 48,000
|PKR 59,800
|Xiaomi 13T
|PKR 75,000
|PKR 85,000
|Xiaomi 13 Ultra
|PKR 118,500
|PKR 143,000
|Xiaomi 13 Pro
|PKR 40,291
|PKR 49,820
|Xiaomi 13
|PKR 65,728
|PKR 84,951
|Black Shark 5 Pro
|PKR 60,705
|PKR 72,239
|Black Shark 5
|PKR 41,932
|PKR 49,899
|Xiaomi 12T Pro
|PKR 85,074
|PKR 101,238
|Xiaomi 12T
|PKR 64,903
|PKR 77,234
|Xiaomi 12S Ultra
|PKR 68,965
|PKR 82,068
|Xiaomi 12S Pro
|PKR 93,470
|PKR 111,229
|Xiaomi 12S
|PKR 67,204
|PKR 79,972
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (12+256)
|PKR 79,524
|PKR 94,633
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (8+256)
|PKR 53,396
|PKR 63,541
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (8+128)
|PKR 48,792
|PKR 58,062
|Xiaomi 12 Pro (12+256)
|PKR 79,388
|PKR 94,471
|Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G
|PKR 42,701
|PKR 50,814
|Xiaomi 12 5G (8+128)
|PKR 62,061
|PKR 73,852
|Xiaomi 12 (8+256)
|PKR 63,278
|PKR 75,300
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|PKR 38,773
|PKR 46,139
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|PKR 36,878
|PKR 43,884
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
|PKR 108,000
|PKR 132,000
|Xiaomi Mi 11
|PKR 61,789
|PKR 73,528
|Xiaomi Mi 11
|PKR 21,716
|PKR 25,842
|Xiaomi Mi 10
|PKR 65,715
|PKR 78,200
|Xiaomi Mi 10T
|PKR 33,629
|PKR 40,018
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
|PKR 25,507
|PKR 30,353
Xiaomi has been performing well in the Pakistani smartphone market. One great thing is that the company doesn’t compromise on quality which has allowed it to make itself a trusted brand in the local market. The company offers smartphones in all segments but mainly targets the budget and midrange segments.
Looking at the PTA taxes mentioned above, don’t you think they are too much? When the buying power has become “ZERO”, FBR should only take taxes on phones that are imported for commercial use. As no one is willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.