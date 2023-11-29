PTA Taxes on All Xiaomi Phones (Latest Mi Phones)

Xiaomi smartphones have different PTA taxes with regard to their price. You can easily find taxes on all the latest Xiaomi phones down below. It should be noted here that all of these taxes are updated on a regular basis and have only been provided by PhoneWorld since the beginning of DIRBS.

PTA Tax on Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More Xiaomi 13T Pro PKR 48,000 PKR 59,800 Xiaomi 13T PKR 75,000 PKR 85,000 Xiaomi 13 Ultra PKR 118,500 PKR 143,000 Xiaomi 13 Pro PKR 40,291 PKR 49,820 Xiaomi 13 PKR 65,728 PKR 84,951 Black Shark 5 Pro PKR 60,705 PKR 72,239 Black Shark 5 PKR 41,932 PKR 49,899 Xiaomi 12T Pro PKR 85,074 PKR 101,238 Xiaomi 12T PKR 64,903 PKR 77,234 Xiaomi 12S Ultra PKR 68,965 PKR 82,068 Xiaomi 12S Pro PKR 93,470 PKR 111,229 Xiaomi 12S PKR 67,204 PKR 79,972 Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (12+256) PKR 79,524 PKR 94,633 Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (8+256) PKR 53,396 PKR 63,541 Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (8+128) PKR 48,792 PKR 58,062 Xiaomi 12 Pro (12+256) PKR 79,388 PKR 94,471 Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G PKR 42,701 PKR 50,814 Xiaomi 12 5G (8+128) PKR 62,061 PKR 73,852 Xiaomi 12 (8+256) PKR 63,278 PKR 75,300 Xiaomi 11T Pro PKR 38,773 PKR 46,139 Xiaomi 11T Pro PKR 36,878 PKR 43,884 Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro PKR 108,000 PKR 132,000 Xiaomi Mi 11 PKR 61,789 PKR 73,528 Xiaomi Mi 11 PKR 21,716 PKR 25,842 Xiaomi Mi 10 PKR 65,715 PKR 78,200 Xiaomi Mi 10T PKR 33,629 PKR 40,018 Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite PKR 25,507 PKR 30,353

Xiaomi has been performing well in the Pakistani smartphone market. One great thing is that the company doesn’t compromise on quality which has allowed it to make itself a trusted brand in the local market. The company offers smartphones in all segments but mainly targets the budget and midrange segments.

Looking at the PTA taxes mentioned above, don’t you think they are too much? When the buying power has become “ZERO”, FBR should only take taxes on phones that are imported for commercial use. As no one is willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.