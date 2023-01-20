Advertisement

Today, in this blog, I am going to discuss something amazing regarding ChatGPT. If you don’t know what it is, don’t worry! You are at the right place. There is an artificial intelligence bot that can chat and write essays, poems, and computer programs. Its name is ChatGPT. Now, you must be wondering who built it. ChatGPT is actually the brainchild of OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence research company. A new report by the security company CyberArk claims that you can trick ChatGPT into creating malware code for you. Whaaat?? Yes, you heard right. The worst part is that this malware can be difficult for cybersecurity systems to deal with.

ChatGPT Can Create Malware Code

We still don’t have the full report that goes into all the nitty-gritty technical details, however, all we came to know is that it’s all about manipulation. ChatGPT, an AI bot has content filters that are designed to prevent it from providing anything harmful to users, like malicious/malware computer code. CyberArk’s research even ran into that early according to some reports, but actually found a way around it.

The point worth mentioning here is that the researchers forcefully demanded as the AI follow very specific rules (for instance: show code without explanations, don’t be negative) in a text prompt. As a result of this, the bot happily spit out some malware code as if there was no problem with it and it was totally fine. No doubt, there must have been lots of additional steps. For example, the malware code created needs to be tested and validated, but the AI Bot was able to get the ball rolling on making code with ill intent.

If you don't know much about this bot and its capabilities then head to this page to know more about it:ChatGPT: Here's Why Everyone Is Obsessed With This Amazing AI Chatbot?