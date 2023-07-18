Young Graduates Set to #JoinTheDigitalRevolution Via Jazz Summer Internship 2023

Jazz, has launched the latest installment of its highly anticipated summer internship program during a dynamic launch ceremony at Jazz Digital Headquarters in Islamabad. The program is intended to provide gifted young graduates from across Pakistan with a solid stepping stone to a rewarding career ahead.

Jazz Summer Internship 2023, announced in June 2023, received a massive response with about 10,000 candidates applying for the opportunity to work with the industry leader. Having gone through a rigorous screening and hiring process, 80 shortlisted interns have joined their respective teams at Jazz, geared to gain valuable hands-on experience and contribute their best to the organization’s success.

The internship program spans 6-8 weeks of a career-shaping professional journey, giving interns an opportunity to work on identified projects with the best people in Pakistan’s telecom industry, and build solid foundations for their career journeys ahead. Offering more than just typical mentorship, the program allows participants to fully immerse in the corporate culture while also acquiring vital work ethics and skills.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Jazz Summer Internship Program 2023 and extend a warm welcome to all our interns as they embark on a journey to #JoinTheDigitalRevolution and contribute their best at Jazz,” stated Tazeen Shahid, Chief People Officer at Jazz, during the inspiring launch event. “This program presents a fantastic opportunity for young and talented individuals to apply their academic knowledge and acquire invaluable on-the-job experience from industry experts.”

Selected after a thorough process that involves gamified talent assessments, project-based evaluations, and in-person interviews, these interns form a vibrant talent pool, showcasing their exceptional abilities and unlocking their true potential. The program also reflects Jazz’s commitment as a digital front-runner to creating future leaders who possess the right skills and understanding to progress in a tech-driven age.

