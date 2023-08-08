YouTube ‘1080P Premium’ Video Quality Is Now Available On Web

High-definition and even 4K videos have become a part of our daily lives now. The good part is that YouTube fully supports a range of resolutions for every screen and every internet connection. Isn’t it? It would not be wrong to say that 1080p is the sweet spot for a lot of people out there. However, what if you can get even better 1080p? To cut a long story short, YouTube is also offering 1080P Premium video quality to users, and some of them are already noticing that option. According to the latest reports, YouTube is rolling out its 1080p Premium tier to users on the desktop web client.

‘1080P Premium’ Is A New Option Added To Youtube Video Quality List

Let me tell you that “1080p Premium” was first announced at the beginning of this year. It made its debut on iOS devices first. The point worth mentioning here is that the new tier is exclusive to Premium subscribers. It works on many Youtube videos by upgrading the bitrate of the content rather than its resolution resulting in a sharper look with more detail and better overall quality. Now, the streaming giant is rolling out 1080p Premium to users on the web.

Reports claim that the upgraded 1080p tier will pop up on the web regardless of whether or not you’re paying for Premium. However, let me tell you that clicking on it without a paid subscription will direct you to a notice that you need to sign up for the upgraded quality. Some TV devices have been added to the list now to access the upgrade. It includes Google’s non-Android-based Chromecasts and game consoles.

It is the first time in history that YouTube has brought 1080p Premium to anything outside of iOS devices. Many Android users were able to stream with the better bitrate some months ago but it didn’t roll out any more widely. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

