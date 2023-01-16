Advertisement

YouTube might soon Stream TV Channels for Free. According to some latest reports, YouTube is testing a new, free and ad-supported service – TV channel streaming. The company is currently in talks with various companies to bring TV shows, movies and whole TV channels to its platform. Moreover, the company revealed that the feature is under testing now. Not only this but select YouTube users are already testing the service.

Advertisement

YouTube might soon Stream TV Channels for Free

Check also: YouTube Rolling out Queue system for Premium iOS and Android users

For now, YouTube is estimating viewers’ interest and if everything goes according to plan, the Google-owned service may ask for a 45% cut of the ad revenue. This is actually YouTube’s deal with content creators as well.

Advertisement

Additionally, YouTube is discussing the new plans with Lionsgate and A&E, that is the owner History, FYI, and Lifetime channels. Moreover, the channels will be collected together in a central hub, providing viewers with the option to choose from. Currently, YouTube already has a platform known as YouTube Tv which works on a similar model but with a paid subscription.

This appears to be yet another push from YouTube to branch out. More recently, YouTube signed a deal with NFL Sunday Ticket. It will be streamed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, starting this year. It’s also beginning to share its ad revenue with creators of YouTube Shorts, which would make the service more attractive than TikTok.

See Also: Youtube Shorts Revenue Sharing Program Will Roll Out On Feb 1