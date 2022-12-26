YouTube Rolling out Queue system for Premium iOS and Android users

After web users fully enjoyed the feature, YouTube is bringing its Queueing System for iOS and Android users. This feature was initially rolled out for web users and those users who control Chromecast and some of those users who use the YouTube Music apps. However now YouTube premium users will be able to add videos to the stack if they opt for a Queue system test.

When a user turns on this feature, he will have an access to the new “Play Last in Queue” button placed in the three vertical dots menu that appears on video thumbnails.

By tapping it, users will be able to create a new queue if they are not watching any video at that time. When the video that are watching ends, the app will accidentally start playing the next video in the queue and will keep on doing it till the list ends.

YouTube Rolling out Queue system as a Part of Test

According to many users who have started getting this feature, they got a pop-up to let them know they have got this feature. However, some of the premium subscribers have still not got any popup so they can manually enable this feature by tapping on their profile picture in the top right corner, going to Settings > Try new features, then scrolling to “Queue” and tapping the “Try it out” button.

The company revealed that this test will be available till January 28th which means after that company will decide whether to continue it or not. I believe that if the company has started working on this feature, it will launch it but after improvising it. So let’s see when everyone would release this feature.

