YouTube ‘Go Live Together’ co-streaming feature rolls out for Selected Creators

Going live with your favorite content creator who is quite famous is a dream come true. It seems that YouTube has understood it and is rolling out a feature that allows selected creators to invite a guest to go live with them. Named Go Live Together, the company announced this news in a blog post.

Initially, this feature will not be available on a desktop version of YouTube, so creators will be able to co-stream via phone. Creators can schedule a Livestream with a guest from their computer and then go live from a mobile phone. Or, they can go live immediately from their mobile phone.

Moreover, this feature will be available to selected creators at the start but the company has sure to expand the co-streaming to more creators in the future.

In the next few weeks, creators will be able to select the “Go Live Together” button on their accounts. They need to enter the stream details that include the title, description, monetization settings, thumbnails, and visibility settings.

They will have to select “Invite a co-streamer” to choose a guest for co-streaming. If the guest accepts the invite, he will be sent to the waiting room and when both people are ready, the host can tap the “Go Live” button.

This guest stream can also run advertisements but the revenue will go to the host. Currently, the stream will not appear on the guest channel but since it’s important, the company will launch this feature in the future as well.

Also Read: YouTube Selling Third-Party Subscription Streaming Services Through New Primetime Channels Hub