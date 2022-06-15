The popular video platform Youtube has launched a new feature called ‘corrections’ to make it easy for content creators to re-edit their videos. Previously, it was a daunting task to fix any errors whether they include a fact or a sentence in a YouTube video. Although you can change and re-upload the video, all of your engagement metrics and comments will be lost. Most people might not notice, but they can add a note to the video’s description or pin a comment with the correction you want to make.

YouTube Launches a New ‘Corrections’ Feature for Content Creators

Consequently, to make it more convenient for the content creators to fix errors, YouTube is adding a new”corrections” feature. Creators can make changes to videos after they’ve been uploaded; these changes will show up as info cards in the upper right corner of the video at the relevant timestamp. Viewers can then click on the option to expand the correction notes as you can see in the given image.

You can view a video description of the new feature from YouTube’s Creator Insider channel. The new feature is unquestionably quite helpful. YouTube shouldn’t push the content creators to choose between editing any videos and allowing them to perform the best they can, so a tool like ‘corrections’ that helps them do both the things is a good step.

