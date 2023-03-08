YouTube to Remove Overlay Ads on Facebook Starting Next Month

Advertisement

YouTube has stated that “overlay advertisements” would be phased out of desktop browsers from April 6, 2023. The disruptive nature of overlay advertisements, which display at the bottom border of the video player, has been a source of annoyance for many users. YouTube has admitted that these types of advertisements have irritated users, resulting in the closure of this format.

Although the removal of overlay advertisements may appear to be a huge development, YouTube believes that the move will not have a significant effect on the majority of content creators. The company has stated that the advertisements would be replaced with other formats. Nonetheless, YouTube has said that marketers would still have access to pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertisements.

It is important to note that overlay adverts have previously been phased out on mobile devices, with no substantial backlash. It is in keeping with the company’s objective to improve the user experience and make it less intrusive to eliminate desktop overlay advertisements.

If you are a YouTube producer, you should know about the many ad formats that will continue to be available after April 6. Further information is available on the YouTube Help page. Creators will likely need to adapt their ad placement tactics to reflect the shift and ensure that their content continues to be properly monetized. Nevertheless, the removal of overlay advertisements is a positive development that should make YouTube viewing more enjoyable for users.

