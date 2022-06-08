Zong 4G offers IR Bundle for Saudi Arabia to stay connected during Hajj

In order to proactively meet the evolving connectivity needs of its customers, Zong 4G, offers International Roaming (IR) hybrid bundle for people travelling for Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabia IR hybrid bundle offers 1GB of data and 70 minutes talk time for a validity period of 90 days at an affordable price of PKR 1,499 + tax only. The offer can be activated by dialling *4255# or visiting the Zong online shop. The Saudi Arabia IR data bundle is also available via the My Zong App.

Zong is always looking to cater the needs of people who are looking to travel for business, religious and tourism purposes. With this bundle, Pakistanis would be able to communicate with their loved ones back home absolutely seamlessly while they perform their religious duty.

“The Saudi Arabia International Roaming data bundle is a continuation of our efforts to provide our customers with a complete communications solution that keeps them connected even while travelling internationally,” Zong’s official spokeswoman stated.

“Through our international telecom partners, we remain committed to providing our subscribers with innovative and convenient services and solutions even beyond borders,” the spokesperson added.

Zong is a leading mobile connectivity provider in Pakistan, and it is leading the country’s digital transformation with a number of first-of-their-kind initiatives. In addition to its continuous network transformation initiatives to provide users with best-in-class services, Zong is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and performing the first successful 5G test in the nation.

Zong has offered dozens of prepaid and postpaid roaming plans for Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and many more countries.