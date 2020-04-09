Zong 4G, Pakistan’s Leading telecommunication network, has offered free unlimited connectivity to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a bid to ensure that NDMA’s front-line workers and staff remain connected in these challenges times. As part of the offering, Zong 4G will provide free SMS, voice and data to NDMA’s front-line staff for a rapid response and seamless connectivity.

Zong 4G offers unlimited free connectivity to NDMA

“This is a challenging time for Pakistan but we are in this together. At Zong 4G, we are ensuring all support to the Government of Pakistan during these difficult times and our support to NDMA is testament to our strong commitment towards fighting COVID-19. Our connectivity will enable NDMA to connect and respond to people and hospitals in dire need of help.” Said Mr Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO, Zong 4G.

Committed to creating a meaningful impact in the country through its wide-ranging initiatives, Zong 4G is proactively taking initiatives to support Pakistan combat COVID-19. The company has recently facilitated the Government of KP with the provision of unlimited voice and data connectivity and free tele- doctor helpline.

