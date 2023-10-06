™Zong 4G’s “Call Global Pay Local” IDD Package is the perfect connectivity partner for all ICC Cricket World Cup fans

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, is ready to equip its subscribers with its exciting International Direct Dialing (IDD) package for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, titled “Call Global Pay Local.” This innovative package promises to bring the experience of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India right to your fingertips!

As cricket fever sweeps across the nation in anticipation of the ICC World Cup, Zong 4G understands that fans need to stay connected, not just with the game but also with their loved ones. “Call Global Pay Local” is here to make international calls to India both affordable and effortless, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts can share every thrilling moment of the World Cup with their friends and family across borders.

This IDD package isn’t just for a select few; it’s available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, offering a seamless experience for everyone in the Zong 4G family. The offer is available at an extremely affordable subscription price of PKR 0.5 + tax (Daily) and a rate of PKR 2 + tax/minute.

Bundle Name Eligibility Type Subscription Price Offer Rate Validity IDD Call Global Pay Local Prepaid & Postpaid Rs. 0.5+Tax (Daily) Rs. 2+Tax/Min Daily

The official spokesperson for the company said, “We understand that staying connected during the ICC Cricket World Cup important for our cricket fans. With ‘Call Global Pay Local,’ we aim to enhance their cricket experience. Zong 4G is committed to providing affordable and high-quality telecommunications services, and this package is another testament to our dedication.”

Subscribing to the “Call Global Pay Local” IDD package is easy and hassle-free. Customers can activate the package by simply dialing *1111#, through the My Zong App, or by visiting the Zong Website (https://www.zong.com.pk/international/call-global-pay-local).

Also Read: Zong 4G Celebrates China’s National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival with Exclusive International Roaming Offer