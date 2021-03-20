Zong New TVC Captures the Power of Going Digital for the Youth of Pakistan

As Pakistan pushes ahead to achieve targets on its Digital Agenda, Zong 4G synchronously launched its new campaign #LetsGetDigital. The TVC, featuring Pakistan’s No 1 Singer, Atif Aslam, has truly encapsulated the dynamic essence of what Digital means for the youth of the country. The campaign showcases how Zong 4G is igniting the embers of “Aik Naya Khawab” and enabling Pakistan’s digitally-savvy youth to execute their visions into a reality through Zong 4G’s unparalleled connectivity.

The TVC showcases exciting ways in which the youth are transforming their lives through technology, which also depicts Zong 4G’s network and technological prowess. As the most preferred network of Pakistan’s youth, Zong 4G understands the power of reliable and efficient technology in fields of education, health, shopping, running businesses, gaming, blogging and more – the dreams are endless.

“As an organization that is perfectly aligned with Pakistan’s digital agenda, we understand the significance of technology for the economic uplift of the country. We are also cognizant of the digital needs of the youth and are working towards empowering them through our innovative offerings and world-class network. Our new TVC resonates with the emerging passion points of the youth and their pursuit towards achieving their dreams with Zong 4G by their side as their Digital partner.” said Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong 4G.

As the subsidiary of World’s largest Telecommunication and 5G operator- China Mobile Communication Corporation, Zong 4G has heavily invested in digitalizing Pakistan by offering state-of-the-art technology and the most advanced services and solutions. Being the pioneer of 4G in Pakistan and the first company to test 5G services in-country, Zong is relentlessly striving to reduce the digital divide in the country and bring technology and connectivity to the Pakistani masses.

Zong is the undisputed leader when it comes to understanding and addressing the digital needs of today’s highly tech-savvy generation. With Zong’s unparalleled 4G service, the Pakistani youth is now contributing greatly to boost digital inclusion in the country, putting Pakistan on the global map of digital innovation, entrepreneurship, gaming, and bringing the country closer to the 5G era for which Zong has already paved the way.

To watch the TVC visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlPvTKmwF90