ZTE has launched the Axon 30 earlier this week in China. Now, the company is having an event to launch the device globally. The global launch of the event is scheduled for September. The brand confirmed this via its official Twitter account but did not disclose an exact date and pricing details. Axon 30 is expected to be available across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa.

ZTE Axon 30 Global Launch Set for September

Axon 30 debuts ZTE’s second-gen take at an under-display (UD) camera with a completely reworked area above the 16MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 64MP main camera around the back.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the device. It offers a full-screen experience with no holes or bezels on the display for the front camera.

Pricing in China starts at $338 for the 6/128GB model and goes up to $476 for the 12/256GB trim. Obviously, the pricing will variate in different regions. We will surely get more information in the coming days.

