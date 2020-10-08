Playing games in free time is one of the most common hobbies now a day. Some people love to play puzzle games, some prefer to play action games. If you are one of those who love to play sniper games, then surely this article is for you. Usually, such type of games is preferred by boys. So, in this article, we come up with the list of 10 Best Sniper Games for Android that you can play Offline in 2020. Let’s check out all one by one.

15 Best Sniper Games for Android Offline in 2020

1. Hitman: Sniper-Best Shooting Game

Hitman: Sniper is one of the best sniper games for android that you can play offline and online. In the game, the players need to eliminate their targets without raising the alarm. There are a total of 150 missions and a variety of ways to accomplish each mission. It also features leaderboards, unlockable sniper rifles, and hidden Easter eggs. The game is among the best stealth shooting games out there. It’s a pay-once game, but you can pay for upgrades to help yourself along if you choose.

2. Bullet Force-A Premium Snipper Game App

If you want a simple shooting game for Android, this game is best for you. The game supports 20-player battles. It also includes popular game modes including Team Deathmatch, Conquest, Free-For-All, and Gun Game. You can play this game online as well as offline. Furthermore, the graphics are pretty cool enhancing the gaming experience. There are over 20 weapons to unlock and customize and if you’re out of service range.

3. Unkilled-Best Zombie Sniper Game for Android

Do you like to watch Zombie movies or want to kill the Zombies, then it is one of the best sniper games for Android. In the game, you have a variety of enemies to kill using a variety of weapons. For increasing your interest in the game, players need different weapons and gadgets for some missions. Interestingly, there are lots of upgrades and weapons rewarded to you for free.

There are two play modes available now — campaign and skirmish ops. Skirmish Ops pits you and your base against other players and zombies. Defend yourself or go on the offensive; either way, you will find yourself moving up the leaderboard as you expend bullets and bash brains.

4. Dead Trigger 2-Top Sniper Game

Dead Trigger 2 allows you to experience zombie-shooting experience on mobile that’s why we consider it as one of the best sniper games for android. The graphics are amazing and enhance the gaming experience. This version is a little different in that players now have their own hideout and a crew that can build stuff for them. There are tons of missions to enjoy. All the features and weapons are now free. So that you can play and enjoy the game without spending a cent.

5. Dead Plague-Best Mobile Sniper Game

Dead Plague is one of the outstanding and best sniper games for Android. The graphics are so enriched that enhance your charm to play this game. You can play this game online as well. You play as a member of a strike team and fight your way through the swarms of zombies to find the DNA samples that are humanity’s only hope of finding a cure.

There’s a nice variety of enemies to battle, including some epic boss battles. The game also has a variety of weapons to kill the Zombies. With tight dual-stick digital controls and an engaging campaign that you can play alone or online with friends, Dead Plague stands out as one of the best shooters for Android.

6. PUBG Mobile – Sniper Shooter

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground) is one of the best sniper games for Android. This is a battle royale game that has 100 players. However, players are not supplied by weapons. Each player has to quickly loot nearby buildings for weapons. The map is massive and wide spread. The players need to have cars to move from one town to other and to explore secrets. You can play all by yourself in Solo mode or team up with some friends for Duo or Squad mode. Moreover, the game is totally free. There are some in-game currency is only used for a cosmetic upgrade.

7. Critical Ops – Best Sniper Game App

Critical Ops is one of the most popular and best sniper games for Android. It features decent graphics. You can play this game online and offline. There are a variety of weapons that you can choose while playing. The control mechanics are fairly typical for a first-person shooter. There is always a learning curve when you play a shooter on a touch screen. Even so, it shouldn’t take long to figure everything out.

8. Modern Combat 5 – Best Mobile Sniper Game

Modern Combat 5 is among the most popular shooting games on mobile. The graphics are so decent. There is the usual campaign mode along with a popular, but still very competitive multiplayer mode. You can choose between one of six classes to play, each with their own perks and advantages. There are tons of missions to enjoy. All the features and weapons are now free. Most of the guns have red dot scopes which makes it fun and easy to target your opponents.

9. Fortnite: Best Sniper Game on Android

Fortnite is one of the newer and best sniper games for Android. You’ve no doubt heard of it before. You drop from the sky, craft and find various items, kill all of your opponents, and become the last one standing to win the round. The game is getting regular updates. The most important is the addition of voice chat. This feature is helpful for those who prefer to play Fortnite with their friends. Fortnite for Android Update also brings some major memory optimization on Android devices. The new update will prevent performance degradation due to memory pressure.

10. NOVA Legacy

The NOVA titles are some of the most successful shooting games. The game has a more sci-fi focused theme. It is also called the Halo to Modern Combat’s Call of Duty. It features good graphics, online multiplayer, and a campaign mode for solo play. There are also special events, crafting mechanics, and other things to help expand the gameplay. The game is absolutely free.

11. Overkill 3

Overkill 3 is a high-speed shooter from a third person that guides you through various stages where you just have to find shoot bad guys. This guided-level approach is called the rail. But it all sounds easy, but when you start the game you are presented with a difficulty level and the higher you choose the difficulty, the harder the game gets. In specific, you can feel the heat when confronted with a boss. Its the best free sniper game for android. Boss fighting is great and takes a lot of fast reflexes to defeat the bosses. You will found overkill 3 the most realistic sniper game. The graphics are pretty cool and Overkill 3 gives Android a fantastic shooting experience. we considered it the best android sniper game.

12. Dead Effect 2

Dead Effect 2 is an excellent Android a shooter that continues its predecessor’s legacy. In addition, the first dead Effect was the first expert Android shooter. Dead Effect 2 enhances all the Dead Effect brought to Android. You will enjoy wonderful graphics, an amazing story, and octane-filled gameplay that will give you a great experience. You will enjoy the game with lots of other stuff. This game with horror is the perfect way to kill your time. You will be hooked by a variety of gadgets and weapons and about 20 hours of one player action, both fascinating and really entertaining. If you want offline sniper games for android with a fantastic plot, consider Dead Effect 2.

13. Kill Shot Bravo

Kill Shot Bravo is an incredible sniper, rivaling the Hitman series. I love the selection of the weapon and the technique for killing. You will play as a hidden assassin, infiltrating the military bases and heavily guarded buildings to destroy your objectives. You can neutralize the enemies with the excellent sniper skills from guerrillas battling in the jungle mountain ranges to reconnecting missions in the Mediterranean islands. The game also involves interactive vehicles that you will like because this role is not available in many mobile games. Overall, this is one of the best sniper games on the Play store, and if you want to play a covert assassin you can certainly, enjoy it.

14. Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf is a very intense and also very moral game. It obviously does not suit someone under the age of 18. It provides a fantastic sniper and narrative that continues to unfold in comics between gameplay. The gameplay is both enjoyable and challenging. You’ll be hooked long in the plot. Get ready to immerse yourself in true sniping and decide in Lone Wolf that will test your morality in every aspect of your life. If you want extreme, brutal, offline sniper shooting games then Lone Wolf will hit the line perfectly. Should that it be more realistic to consider the bullet flight, the wind direction, and all the factors as it is not a kiddo game and not fast-paced.

15. Cover Fire

Cover Fire is one of android’s best offline shooting games. If you want an action-packed Android shooter then cover Fire is definitely going to be a good option. You can select from a pool of various characters to play, and there is a wide range of deadly weapons against enemies that you can use. The graphics are excellent and the game looks like the console. You are able to use multiple soldiers with their own special skills and abilities that are helpful throughout the fight. Lead the army to victory in this thrilling game and carry the fight against the evil entity. Cover Fire is the best sniper game for android in 2020.

Conclusion

Well, so now any time you don’t have access to the internet or just don’t want to play online shooters then you can play any one of the above-mentioned games offline. These are the best offline shooting games for android that will satisfy the gamer in you, as well as make your boring free-time fun and exciting. These games are sure to make you feel like you’re really in the gaming universe. These are the best offline shooters for Android according to us. These games don’t require high-end devices. Therefore, anyone with a normal device can access the above-mentioned games. If you think there are other better offline shooters for Android, we hope you liked this article. If we missed anything please feel free to mention them in the comments below and we’ll try them out as well.

