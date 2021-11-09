According to the European law enforcement personnel, seven suspected hackers linked to the gang have been rounded up as part of a global crackdown on the gang and $10mn bounty announced for ransomware leader.

Over 5000 victims including US tech firm and the world largest meat processor, are being affected by the Notorious Russian-linked gang.

According to the Europol, none of the hackers have been identified by name but two of the suspects are linked to REvil. The REvil is also known as Sodinokibi, which is responsible for a slew of high-profile attacks.

Different arrests are being made around the world. Last week in Kuwait, authorities have arrested another hacker. In South Korea, since February authorities have arrested three individuals. Last month seventh arrest was made in Europe. All arrests are all made by the global concerted effort against ransomware attacks, called GoldDust. United States and 16 other nations, are part of the GoldDust and they have been in hot pursuit of REvil, especially after how the ransomware gang has affected JBS SA (the world’s largest meat processing company) and Kaseya, a prominent US-based software firm.

A sum of $10 million is to be awarded “for information leading to the identification or location of any individual(s) who hold a key leadership position in the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware variant transnational organized crime group,” as well as “up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual participating in a REvil variant ransomware incident.

The US Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department is sparing no resource to identify and bring to justice anyone, anywhere who targets the United States with a ransomware attack.

For the remaining members of REvil, US State Department has announced an big lucrative bounty hunt.

