Snapchat isn’t the sole social media platform with smart eyewear and a growing hardware portfolio, but what is the distinction in its approach from Meta? Snap CEO Evan Spiegel spent some time clarifying his decision to focus on experiences made for the actual world rather than the virtual metaverse while presenting Pixy, a $229 drone that flies from your palm to capture selfies. While talking to a source, Evan said,

The reason why we don’t use that word is that it’s pretty ambiguous and hypothetical. Just ask a room of people how to define it, and everyone’s definition is totally different.

Snapchat’s CEO Evan Focuses More on Actual World Experiences Rather than Virtual Metaverse

In contrast to augmented reality, where “there are 250 million people engaging with AR every day in just the Snapchat application,” Spiegel told a source that firms making metaverse pitches “are actually talking about something that doesn’t exist yet.” These AR interactions range from silly selfie effects popularised by Snapchat years ago to more advanced retail experiences.

While they disagree on the metaverse, Spiegel and Zuckerberg agree that augmented reality glasses will become popular in the future. They’ve been dubbed the “holy grail” device by Zuckerberg, and Spiegel has stated that AR glasses will be crucial in overlaying computing in the real environment. Zuckerberg’s first full AR glasses won’t be available until at least 2024, whereas Spiegel’s AR Spectacles are currently being tested by developers.

Virtual reality headsets are part of Zuckerberg’s future vision for the metaverse. He refers to it as an “embodied internet,” with holograms and virtual board rooms that people will increasingly spend time in via headsets attached to their faces. It’s a maximalist, escapism-oriented picture of the internet’s future and how we interact with it.

