Pakistani Youth makes up the major portion of the population. They can become the true assets to the nation if guided and educated in the right manner. The youth must be made aware of the rising fields such as IT, Blockchain development, Machine learning, etc. so they can compete with the developed nations. This notion was also put forward by Ismail Rahu, the Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards. During a seminar, the minister stated that Pakistan’s youth are extraordinarily talented and play an important part in the country’s technological prowess. It is pertinent to mention here that the minister was invited as a principal guest at the conclusion of a two-day seminar titled “Research and Technology Showcase 2022.”

Minister Highlights the Importance of Youth in Pakistan’s Technological Prowess

Around 340 locally developed technology projects of 32 universities in Sindh were put on display during the seminar. As per the sources, amongst the total projects, 100 were completed by NEDUET students. The event was organized by the collaboration of the NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET) and Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Rahu praised the students, teachers, NED University, and HEC for their efforts. He stated that showcasing the skills of the youth through these seminars was beneficial, and that technological advancement could only be achieved with the collaboration of academia and industry.

Mureed Rahimo, the Secretary for Universities and Boards, congratulated the HEC and NED University on a successful seminar to encourage students and their talent and said that such events should be encouraged in the future so that students can showcase their talent and contribute to the country’s technological development.

