A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the Crispiest Photos

Advertisement

realme C35 continues to top charts in Pakistan and other than its design, the 50MP AI Triple Camera on the rear is also a raging favourite. The triple camera system – donning three sensors has a 50MP primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture. The Macro Lens has an f/2.4 aperture, whereas the B&W Portrait Lens has an f/2.8 aperture.

Advertisement

On the front side, it has a single 8MP Selfie Camera paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens. This helps in capturing pictures and videos at a high resolution making the video call experience much more vibrant. The device is equipped with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD; a capacitive touchscreen display capable of supporting the HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, making realme C35 more attractive than ever.

Advertisement

realme C35 is a 4G powered device with an Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU. It has 128GB built-in memory with 4GB RAM. Apart of that, a microSD card slot helps users to store additional data of up to 1TB. A Li-Po non-removable 5000 mAh fast charging battery is an added feature of the phone.

Check out? Realme GT Neo 5 Appears on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM