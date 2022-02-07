Realme C35 Budget Phone All Set to be Launched in Thailand

The next Realme C35 is all set to be launched in Thailand. The new Realme C35 is rumored to be having the rear-panel like the high-end phones; this news will be liked by the GT2 series fans.

According to Realme the new phone will be having a 50 MP main camera with an “AI Triple Camera”. Though, the overall look of the phone is very sleek and thin but it will be packed with a big battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. In the charging tech it will be having 18W which can be connected via its USB type-C port. It will also be having a headphone jack.

Furthermore, the C35 is said to be equipped with UniSoc T616 SoC. It will be having a 6.6-inch FHD+ Display. As it being on the budget side, it will not be having an under display camera. The exact price of the phone is not known. The price has been kept a secret purposely from the many sniffing noses by the Original Equipment Manufacturer. This step is taken to create more hype and curiosity for the phone on the February 10, 2022 event.

The Realme C35 is projected as the budget phone. The launching event is in a few days time o we can it tight and wait a little more for it launch.

