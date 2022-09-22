A Class Action Suit Filed Against Meta Over Illegal Collection of User Data

All iPhone users know that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requires apps to cease tracking users unless that user clearly allows them to continue since iOS 14. Meta has famously objected to ATT and revealed that it had an impact of more than $10 billion on its projected earnings.

According to some reports, a proposed new class-action lawsuit claims that Facebook and Instagram owner has been bypassing ATT and collecting data, regardless of user preferences and settings. The class action suit was filed in San Francisco federal court. It is based on research from data privacy researcher, and former Google engineer, Felix Krause. The point worth mentioning here is that Krause claims that Facebook and Instagram inject JavaScript code into websites visited by users. JavaScript code then allows Facebook to track “anything you do on any website.” It is beyond regular advertising tracking, and even theoretically it has the ability to capture passwords typed into sites. The lawsuit further says that Facebook opens web links in its own in-app browser, rather than using Safari or whatever the user’s default browser is.

The suit stated that: