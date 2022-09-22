A Class Action Suit Filed Against Meta Over Illegal Collection of User Data
According to the latest reports, a class action suit has recently been filed against Meta. It claims that Facebook and Instagram iOS apps bypass App Tracking Transparency in order to illegally track users without permission.
Meta Sued Over Illegal Collection Of User Data
According to some reports, a proposed new class-action lawsuit claims that Facebook and Instagram owner has been bypassing ATT and collecting data, regardless of user preferences and settings. The class action suit was filed in San Francisco federal court. It is based on research from data privacy researcher, and former Google engineer, Felix Krause. The point worth mentioning here is that Krause claims that Facebook and Instagram inject JavaScript code into websites visited by users. JavaScript code then allows Facebook to track “anything you do on any website.” It is beyond regular advertising tracking, and even theoretically it has the ability to capture passwords typed into sites. The lawsuit further says that Facebook opens web links in its own in-app browser, rather than using Safari or whatever the user’s default browser is.
The suit stated that:
“This allows Meta to intercept, monitor, and record its users’ interactions and communications with third parties”
The suit also stated that Facebook also collects data to boost advertising revenue, contrary to user preference. However, Facebook has not commented publicly on the suit. But reports claim that the company acknowledged that it monitors browser activity, but denied the accusation of illegal data collection. Both cases have been filed in the US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco). Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.
