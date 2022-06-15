A Google Team Led by Colin Marson Meets KP IT Minister to Discuss Various IT Projects

Yesterday, a Google team led by Director Google Colin Marson met with the KP provincial minister for Science, Technology, and Food Atif Khan at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. As per a source, the conference covered the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government’s Digital Pakistan goals as well as other ongoing activities in the province’s IT sector.

During the meeting, Minister Atif Khan stated that the KP government would implement a paperless plan in the province in the near future. It implies that the government is planning to become fully digital in all its operations, which is a good sign. As all developed nations around the globe are embracing digitization as its inevitable.

Moreover, the minister went on to say that the province was focusing on establishing five special technology zones around the province. The minister remarked,

We provide various forms of IT training to KP’s 0.1 million youth.

It is pertinent to mention here that search engine giant Google specializes in artificial intelligence, search engine technology, online advertising, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, and consumer electronics. The company is assisting many countries in their efforts of becoming digital.

Furthermore, Colin Marson, Director of Google, applauded the KP government’s efforts to develop the province’s IT industry. The Google team has also shown a great deal of interest in the ongoing InfoTech projects.

