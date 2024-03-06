IHC Serves Notices to PTA, Information Ministry Over X (Twitter) Suspension

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken action regarding the suspension of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan. The court served notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the restriction of X in the country.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked about the status of X, to which lawyer Sardar Masroof, representing the petitioner, replied that the government had imposed a ban on X since February 17.

Access to X has been limited in many areas of Pakistan since February 17, following accusations made by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha against the chief election commissioner and chief justice of Pakistan regarding rigging in the February 8 general elections.

The IHC chief justice noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had already issued an order regarding this matter. However, the counsel informed the court that they are hearing a contempt case over the failure to implement the SHC’s directives.

Subsequently, the IHC issued notices to the respondents, including the information ministry and the PTA, and adjourned the hearing until the following week.

It is important to note that last month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to restore X services across Pakistan. Despite this directive, X remains inaccessible to users in Pakistan, with internet watchdog groups reporting outages.

Rights bodies and journalists’ organizations have condemned the restriction of social media, while internet service providers have expressed concerns over financial losses due to disruptions. The United States has also called on Pakistan to lift restrictions on social media platforms.

The petition, filed by Ehtisham Abbasi, a resident of Islamabad, seeks the immediate lifting of the ban on X access. It argues that the respondents’ actions against journalists are unconstitutional and against the principles of freedom of speech.

