A New Version of Chrome Browser is Coming with an Improved Dark Mode

Google is going to launch a new version of the Chrome browser called ‘Chrome 88’ at the end of this week. It will arrive with an improved dark mode. In addition to that, the new version will remove File Transport Protocol (FTP) and Adobe Flash support. The dark mode modification will be available for Windows and Chrome OS. Furthermore, there will be improvements to both the light and dark modes in Chrome OS, along with new themes for the app launcher, quick settings, and shelf parts of Chrome OS.

A New Version of Chrome Browser is Coming with Improved Dark Mode

Apart from that, Google is going to remove some old web technology in the Chrome 88 version. The File Transport Protocol (FTP) will be officially disabled in the upcoming version of Chrome. The protocol had been used to send files across the web for decades. Along with that, it’s time to say goodbye to Adobe Flash which will be fully removed in the Chrome 88 version, after remaining disabled in recent years.

According to a report, the Windows 10 dark mode is updated with Chrome 88, with scroll bars finally becoming dark. However, these new modifications are currently limited to the settings, history, and new tab pages of Chrome 88 and not across all the websites.

Both tab search and less suspicious website permission requests can be found hidden away in Chrome 88 version. The users will need to allow the new tab search using this link, and it will appear as a new drop-down arrow in the Chrome tab User Interface (UI).

