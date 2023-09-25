Actor Cameron Monaghan Confirms Third Star Wars Game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was launched back in 2019. After that, its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was introduced in 2023. If we look at the trend of gaps between each game in the franchise, we expect the third game to launch in 2027. Recently, Cameron Monaghan, the actor famous for playing Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi series, confirmed the Third Star Wars Game at the Ocala Comic-Con panel. Let me tell you that this event was filmed on September 16. Cameron stated:

“We’re working on a third [game], and we’re in the procedure of doing that right now. That’s a big task, and there have been some discussions so far, but hopefully, when all things are said and done, we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool.”

A Third Star Wars Game Is On Its Way

According to the latest reports, the release will likely target PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, leaving the PS4 and Xbox One behind. It is pertinent to mention here that the launch of the PS6 and the next Xbox in 2028 might eventually lead to the game’s availability on those consoles as well. However, it will not become available immediately.

There have been no words from EA or Respawn Entertainment regarding the upcoming game yet. The notable thing is that this announcement has come after Stig Asmussen’s departure from Respawn Entertainment. He is actually the director of both Star Wars Jedi games.

If we talk about the existing Star Wars Jedi series, players encounter an action-packed, third-person, lightsaber-wielding gameplay. All players have the ability to strike down enemies with their lightsabers. Moreover, they can block incoming attacks and execute well-timed parries and deflections to fight their opponents. Let’s see what the upcoming gameplay offers. Stay tuned to learn more about it.