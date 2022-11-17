Partying at rental places has become a norm these days. In order to tackle this, the famous rental platform Airbnb has devised a new technology. Therefore, best of luck hosting your next party at Airbnb. The party quashing technology of the vacation rental site went live yesterday. Airbnb stated in a news statement that the reservation screening system has debuted in the United States and Canada, and the business expects to deploy the technology globally in the spring of 2023.

In August, Airbnb revealed its intention to test and implement anti-party technology. Two months earlier, in June, the app had permanently prohibited the hosting of parties. Airbnb did not elaborate on how their “proprietary reservation screening technology” functions, merely stating that it will lower the likelihood of parties being held in rentals.

Airbnb Rolls out Party Quashing tech to Curb partying at Rental Places

In addition to reservation checks, the platform enhanced its verification of guest identities. According to a Help page, Airbnb may seek a customer’s legal name, address, phone number, government-issued identification card, or selfie. This applies to customers booking travel to the top 35 countries and regions using the app, and it will be expanded globally in the spring.

Both reservation screening technology and guest identification verification are included in the app’s attempts to safeguard hosts from interruptions and property damage.

