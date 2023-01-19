AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Get New Firmware Update

Advertisement

Apple released a new firmware update for the AirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The new firmware update is available for the users of the AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The new version number is 5B59, up from 5B58. However, the two models that didn’t get updated are the original AirPods and the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Moreover, Apple hasn’t provided any detailed release notes for the firmware update. However, the update will contain the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

How to check AirPods firmware version:

Apple doesn’t provide a way to install new firmware versions for devices such as AirPods directly. But firmware is installed over the air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

First of all, connect your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings App.

Now, select General.

Select About.

Now, select the AirPods currently connected to the device.

A menu that shows relevant device information, including the firmware version, will appear.

