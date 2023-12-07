Alibaba.com and Sundur Industrial Estate Co-host Seminar to Support Local Businesses in Global Commerce Journey

Alibaba.com, co-hosted the Sundur B2B E-commerce Seminar with Sundur Industrial Estate in response to the growing interest in digital commerce among Pakistani businesses. The event enlightened the attendees with insights into the transformative potential of B2B platforms like Alibaba.com in helping micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) embark on their export journey and scale their business.

During the seminar, Alibaba.com experts shed light on the advantages of adopting B2B e-commerce, highlighting its benefits of expanding customer reach and boosting productivity. Participants were also familiarized with Alibaba.com’s Verified Member program, the top membership tier on Alibaba.com that provides qualified suppliers with on-site verification to help them gain global buyers’ trust.

In addition to informative sessions, the seminar also offered hands-on training sessions to equip participants with the necessary skills and insights to kickstart their B2B e-commerce journey.

This collaboration between Alibaba.com and Sundur Industrial Estate to present the seminar underscored the two companies’ shared commitment to supporting the growth of Pakistani businesses in the digital age.

