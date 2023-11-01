Alibaba Unveils Enhanced AI Model, Taking On Microsoft and Amazon

Alibaba, China’s leading cloud computing and e-commerce company, introduced the latest iteration of its artificial intelligence model, signaling its intent to compete with prominent U.S. technology giants like Amazon and Microsoft.

Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 is a new model that is a large language model (LLM). It received training on a variety of data sets that serve as the basis for many generative AI applications, including ChatGPT from the American company OpenAI.

Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 “demonstrates remarkable capabilities in understanding complex instructions, copywriting, reasoning, memorizing, and preventing hallucinations,” Alibaba said in a press release. Hallucinations refer to AI that presents incorrect information.

In addition to Tongyi Qianwen 2.0, Alibaba also released specialized AI models tailored for specific industry applications, including legal counseling and finance. This strategic move underscores Alibaba’s expanding reach into various business sectors.

Alibaba unveils the GenAI Service Platform

Furthermore, Alibaba unveiled the GenAI Service Platform, providing companies with the means to construct their own generative AI applications using their proprietary data. This initiative addresses a common concern among businesses: ensuring that their data remains secure and inaccessible to third parties, in contrast to public generative AI products like ChatGPT.

Notably, Alibaba is not alone in offering such tools, as other major cloud providers, like Microsoft with Azure OpenAI Studio and Amazon Web Service with Bedrock, have also launched similar services. Although Alibaba leads the Chinese cloud market in terms of market share, the company is striving to close the gap with global competitors like Amazon and Microsoft, particularly in international markets.

