Alibaba.com Highlights Value of Export E-commerce at Textile Asia International Trade Fair

Advertisement

Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) trade, has concluded its participation as Gold Sponsor in the 24th edition of South Asia’s leading textile trade show, Textile Asia International Trade Fair. Held at the Karachi Expo Centre from 10-12 March, the event brought together textile industry experts and businesses from around the world in Pakistan to explore the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the textile sector.

Advertisement

Over three days, the trade fair attracted the attendance of more than 35,000 visitors and over 450 exhibitors. The Alibaba.com booth at the event attracted more than 500 visitors, who interacted with experts from Alibaba.com on-site to learn about the role of B2B e-commerce in transforming the way traditional businesses conduct global trade, as well as the opportunities and tools provided by Alibaba.com to support their export development. Visitors also took part in interactive activities to win prizes, including coupons for free e-commerce training from Alibaba.com.

Alibaba.com to support export development

Engr. Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, Consul General, Sultanate of Oman also graced the Alibaba.com booth on the last day of the event. “We appreciate Alibaba.com’s effort in facilitating Pakistani textile companies’ global export journey through e-commerce. It shall open new business pathways for Pakistan,” he said.

Advertisement

“The textile industry has been the backbone of Pakistan’s export sector and we are dedicated to helping Pakistani textile companies grow to the next level by exploring online opportunities. To this end, we are greatly honored to be able to meet hundreds of local industry players at the Textile Asia International Trade Fair to highlight the value of B2B e-commerce to them,” said Mr. Rocky Lu, Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan.

“We are delighted with the success of 24th Textile Asia International Trade Fair,” said Uzair Nizam, Project Director, Textile Asia Exhibition – Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd , the event organizer. “The textile industry is constantly evolving, and it’s great to see global e-commerce players like Alibaba.com joining hands with industry players to promote the industry’s digitalization and help expand the global reach of quality products from Pakistan. We believe that this event has played an important role in shaping the Pakistan’s Textile industry for the future,” says Uzair.

Alibaba.com’s participation at the 24th Textile Asia International Trade Fair was a demonstration of its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the local textile industry. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2022, more than 40 million buyers from over 190 countries sourced business opportunities or completed transactions on Alibaba.com.

Advertisement

Also Read: Alibaba Owned Daraz Group Lays Off 11% of its Employees