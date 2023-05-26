Alibaba.com Joins Forces with TEXPO 2023 to Foster Growth of Local E-commerce Textile Businesses

Global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Alibaba.com today announced that it will participate in the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO 2023) to be hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) from 26-28 May 2023, with an aim of connecting Pakistani textile exporters with its community of more than 40 million buyers worldwide.

The three-day TEXPO 2023 is set to provide a platform for industry players to showcase their offerings to a global audience, establish valuable connections and explore collaborations. During the event, Pakistani suppliers and manufacturers in the textile industry are welcome to visit the Alibaba.com showcase on-site to learn about the opportunities presented by B2B e-commerce and the digital tools provided by Alibaba.com that can help exporters go global.

With its commitment to supporting local SMEs in the digital era, Alibaba.com has already witnessed the growth of many textile exporters in Pakistan. Among them are Aziz Ur Rehman and Sadia Aziz, whose baby apparel business has grown tenfold to surpass PKR 10 million in annual export volume in 2021 since joining Alibaba.com in 2020. Their e-commerce journey on Alibaba.com stands as a testament to the transformative power of digitalization and the vast opportunities available from the online export market.

Textile industry players looking to expand to international markets are encouraged to get in touch with Alibaba.com representatives at booth 1-55 during TEXPO 2023.

See Also: This iPhone Could Cost you Over PKR 2 Crores in PTA taxes