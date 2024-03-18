Android 15: Locate Smartphone When It Is Off

When an Android phone is misplaced or lost and turned off, locating it can be quite challenging. Google’s Find My Device system, while helpful, has its constraints, particularly when the device is disconnected. However, with the introduction of Android 15, Google seeks to address this concern by introducing a new Powered Off Finding API.

A recent report elaborates on how the API could aid in locating devices even when they are powered off. Essentially, the system operates by storing pre-computed Bluetooth beacons within the memory of the Bluetooth controller. Nonetheless, there’s a caveat: specialized hardware is necessary for the device to power the Bluetooth controller. It will enable it to operate even when the phone is entirely powered off. However, a small reserve of battery may also be required for this feature to function.

This functionality requires specialized hardware to power the Bluetooth controller and may also necessitate a small reserve of battery power. Additionally, implementing this feature involves significant software engineering efforts. It will require users to update their devices to Android 15 and use the latest version of Google’s Find My Device system. Additionally, significant software engineering efforts are required to support the Bluetooth Finder HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer), alongside the necessary hardware requirements.

It’s uncertain whether older devices like the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel 6 series will support this functionality due to potential hardware limitations or software constraints. However, there’s a chance that this feature may be extended to select older devices in the future, especially for recent high-end models like the Pixel Fold.

The introduction of the Powered Off Finding API in Android 15 represents a significant advancement in device tracking technology. It potentially alleviates the frustration of locating lost or misplaced phones that are switched off. This feature requires specialized hardware and significant software engineering efforts. It offers a promising solution for users seeking to recover their devices under various circumstances.

Although its availability on older devices remains uncertain, the possibility of extending this functionality to select models in the future provides hope for wider accessibility and enhanced device security across the Android ecosystem.